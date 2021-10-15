Salary as bargaining chip for acquisition of Ghana Card questionable - GBU

Business News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Advocacy Coordinator for Ghana Blind Union, Bismarck Amoh says, it is an unfortunate move to announce that the government workers on Controller payroll who do not acquire their Ghana Cards will no longer receive their salaries, effective December 1, 2021.



Mr. Amoh who spoke on the GTV Breakfast Show suggested that instead of an ultimatum, more access points should be made available for the acquisition of the Ghana Card.



‘’People must be educated on the need to have the card rather than using it as a threat to government staff’’, he said.



‘’The people should be educated on the reason why they need the national card since most people do not find it necessary to acquire it’, he added.



A statement was issued by the Controller and Accountant’s General Department that it would stop paying the government workers who are not registered with the National Identification Authority.



It stated that it is to have harmonized data to facilitate biometric and unique identification of all workers on the government payroll.



It therefore stated that workers on the government payroll who do not register with the NIA before December 1, 2021, will not be paid.