Saglemi houses deteriorating, politics around project too many – GhCCI

Business News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industries (GhCCI) has stated that the politics around the Saglemi Housing project is one too many while the project keeps deteriorating.



President Akufo-Addo has urged the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service to investigate the criminal judicial proceedings of the Saglemi Housing project started by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.



It follows the government partnering with the private sector to construct 14,000 housing units in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions under the revised national affordable housing program.



The program which will see the government provide land and on-site infrastructure such as roads, drainage, and electricity will have the private sector constructing the units at subsidized prices.



Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Chief Executive Officer for GhCCI, Mr. Emmanuel Cherry has advised President Akufo-Addo to act fast on the project in order to save the taxpayers money.



“The politicking aspect of the Saglemi Housing is becoming one too many, the noise over that particular housing project is becoming one too many. The President has been in office almost seven years and counting. Now you are still on the same issue and dragging the same issue without solution.



“Why do we vote for leaders, we vote for leaders to come and solve problems for us. So if you identify a problem, fix it for us so that we move on, that is simple. But to make it rhetoric and dancing around the same issue, meanwhile the house there is deteriorating and losing its value on daily bases,” Mr. Cherry stated.



He continued: “It is the tax payers money that we are going to use in paying for those facilities, who is losing, Ghana is losing not Mr. Akufo-Addo not Mr. Mahama but it is Ghana that is losing. You and I our taxes that are locked in there unattended to. So it is about time that the President must be bold enough to make sure that people will benefit from that particular project. Because it is the tax payers money that has been sunk into the ground.”