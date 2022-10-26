Sacking Ofori-Atta will disrupt IMF programme, give him 3 weeks to conclude – Akufo-Addo to MPs

Business News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reportedly asked lawmakers within the New Patriotic Party to grant the Finance Minister some three weeks to conclude the IMF negotiations.



On Tuesday, October 25, about 80 Members of Parliament within the governing New Patriotic Party were reported to have signed a petition demanding the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister.



The group, through a press conference, also demanded the removal of Charles Adu Boahen, who serves as a Minister of State at the finance ministry; a close ally of Ken Ofori-Atta.



In a meeting with the aggrieved Majority MPs on October 25, President Akufo-Addo said dismissing Ken Ofori-Atta will disrupt the ongoing negotiations geared toward an IMF programme and therefore appealed for the minister to be allowed to conclude the talks.



"Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Ken Ofori-Atta to be given three more weeks to conclude the IMF negotiations," Accra-based Citi FM reported.



Sources at the Presidency however noted that the appeal was met with some discontent by the MPs who insisted that the minister’s tenure in office has been long overdue.



Earlier in the day, Majority Caucus MPs within governing NPP explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor management of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.



The group added that should the president fail to heed their call, they will no longer do business with the government nor support the 2023 budget.



The MP for Asante-Akim North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, who introduced himself as the spokesperson for the Majority Caucus, said that several concerns raised on economic management have been sent to government, but are all yet to yield the intended results.



“The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern known to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without any positive response.”



“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the president changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry without further delay in order to restore hope to the financial sector and reverse the downward trend in the growth of the economy,” he added.



In the past weeks, many Ghanaians have been clamouring for the President to dismiss Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister in the wake of the current economic challenges which have compelled government to seek an IMF bailout.



