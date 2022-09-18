Sachet water: Retailers always refuse to increase price - Association laments

Business News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

The National Director for Corporate Affairs of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP), Mr Kwame Agyapong Ntrah, has lamented how some sachet and bottled water sellers always refuse to increase the selling price of water when they are directed by their leaders to do so.



According to him, in March when the Leadership of the Association directed the sellers to increase the price from 20 pesewas to 40 pesewas, most of them failed to do so and rather sold it at 30 pesewas.



This, he said did not sit well with the Association as the price of sachet and bottled was expected to sell at the same amount Nationwide.



The above, he noted did not also allow those who listened to their directive to sell the water at 40 pesewas, knowing that people would rather patronize the cheaper ones.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) after consultation with stakeholders stated that it has reviewed the prices of packaged water, effective Monday, September 19, 2022.



It, therefore, recommended that iced bottled water, 500ml be retailed at GH¢2, and iced bottled water, 750ml or medium size, be retailed at GH¢3.



The NASPAWAP also recommended that iced sachet water is sold at 50 Pesewas while a bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30, is sold at GH¢7 from the retail trucks.



The NEC stated that Mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet at GH¢9.



In a statement, the Sachet and Packaged Water Producers Association said the reviews serve as a guide to all regional associations and ensure uniformity across the country.



It also cautioned that there might be slight variations across the regions due to haulage to remote and distant areas.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Kwame Agyapong Ntrah was of the belief that those who did not heed the directive to increase the price of the sachet and bottled water were desperate for money.



“Last March, we directed them to sell the sachet water at 40 pesewas but because they were desperate for money, they refused. They said they wanted people to buy it so they forced us to sell it at 30 pesewas when we told them to sell it at 40 pesewas,” he said.



Meanwhile, he said the Association has put a lot of factors together and has therefore suggested to the retailers to sell the sachet water at 50 pesewas and the bag GH¢7.