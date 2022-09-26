Sachet and Packaged Water producers in Upper West back price increment

Business News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan, Contributor

The Upper West Regional chapter of the Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers has justified the proposed increase in the prices of sachet and bottled water by the National Executive Committee.



According to the members, the increases were informed by the rising cost of packaging materials which are mostly imported, fuel, power, and water, as well as the increasing Dollar rate against the Cedi, a situation, they say has already collapsed some of the companies.



The association made this known at a presser held in Wa on Sunday, September 25, 2022.



The engagement was aimed at riding on the back of the media to explain to the general public on the need for the increase in prices of their products.



Addressing the media, Secretary to the association - Mr. Wiyor Abass Mbulibee, outlined the factors that necessitated the call for the increment in sachet and bottled water prices.



According to him, the decision by the National Executive Committee of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers served as a guide during the deliberation of the local association held on September 24, over the rising cost of production and the subsequent decision to review the pricing of their products.



"The factors that necessitated the increase are rising cost of fuel per litre. Since late March 2022, the increase in fuel prices is about 61%. Packaging material is on a serious rise and still rising daily. In January this year, a kilogram of roll was ¢16.50 (but) as we speak now today, it's ¢27.00 per kilogram. Packaging bags in January 2022, was ¢16.00 but now it's ¢30.00.



We need to comment and say that these materials are imported and not produced in Ghana. Electricity is another hurdle that members of this association face day in, and day out. And we all know that with effect from 1st September 2022, it was announced that prices of power and water were increased. In January 2022, the Dollar was about ¢6.00, today it's a little above ¢10.00."



The association also mentioned other indirect expenditures such as the cost of maintaining the sachet water-making plant, the servicing of vehicles as well as the payment of workers that all add up to the total cost of production.



They are therefore appealing to retailers and consumers alike to bear with them with the increment since that is the only way they can continue to be in business having had some companies closed down as a result of not being able to cope with the high cost of production.



On the back of the hikes in the cost of production, the association, in line with the recommendation by the National Executive Committee's past review for increment, indicated the new price of single sachet water would now stand at ¢0.50 per 1 whilst a bag of sachet water from the producers to the retailers sells at ¢7.00 which is to be sold at ¢9.00 by retailers to the final consumer.



"Yesterday after our deliberations and analysis, the production cost, the price of 1 sachet water - the one an individual takes to drink which is to be sold by retailers ¢0.50 per 1. The price of 1 bag of sachet water from producers, should be ¢7.00. Price of 1 bag of sachet water from the retailers - we mean those who buy from the producers. Retail should be ¢9.00," the secretary indicated.



The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) had reviewed the prices of bottled and sachet water upwards due to what they say is the hikes in the cost of raw materials which are mostly imported, fuel, electricity, and water, among others.



By the upward adjustments, a bag of sachet water was to be sold at ¢7.00 by the producers to retailers who would sell to consumers at ¢9.00 per bag.



The price of one piece of the sachet water would now be retailed at ¢0.50p, while the 500ml bottled water would also be retailed at ¢2.00 and the 750ml bottled going for ¢3.00.