SSNIT to save $126 million from Ghana Card merger – Dr. Tenkorang

Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang has stated the roll out of the Ghana Card could save the Trust up to $126 million dollars.



According to him, the Ghana card has replaced the “SSNIT Card” which was printed at a cost of $7 per issue since 2014.



Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 2022 TUC/SSNIT Regional Engagement programme at Kumasi in the Ashanti region on Tuesday, Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang said



“We have been able to issue only 2 million SSNIT Cards to our contributors; this means that we will save some $56 million now that the Ghana Card is the sole biometric card to be used to register the remaining 8 million working Ghanaians onto the SSNIT system; that aside, about $70 million would be saved if each survivor of the 10 million potential contributors uses the Ghana Card.



This would save SSNIT $126 million overall, in the long term”, the SSNIT Boss explained.



Dr Tenkorang noted that Dr. Bawumia’s claim about the Ghana Card were profound, in that there are huge benefits of the Ghana Card once Ghanaians sign up for it.



“I think this is the point that the Vice President was trying to make, so it should not be taken out of context. If you think progressively about the benefits of the Ghana Card to SSNIT in the long term, you would appreciate that what the Vice President said was apt”, Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang added.



However, patrons of the Trust fund have been urged to merge their SSNIT numbers with their NIA numbers.



The Ghana Card has been the only identification recognized by SSNIT since July 1, 2022; in compliance with Regulation 7(1) of the National Identity Register Regulations, 2022, L.I 2111 which requires the use of the Ghana Card as identification for “transactions pertaining to individuals in respect of pensions” and “transactions that have social security implications”.



