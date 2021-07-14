SSNIT to delete over 13,000 names from pensioners payroll from September 1

Business News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• SSNIT has said about 13 thousand people could risk being deleted from their system



• According to SSNIT the clean-up is to help eradicate ghost names from their system



• It urged beneficiaries to complete their certifications and also ensure the NIA cards and SSNIT cards are integrated



The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has stated that it will from September, 1, 2021, start deleting names of pensioners who fail to complete or renew their Pensioner Certificates who are aged 72 and above.



SSNIT has asked pensioners who are yet to complete their Pensioner Certificates to ensure that they do the necessary documentation by August, 30, 2021.



According to a press statement issued by SSNIT, some 13,451 pensioners, who receive monthly pension are yet to complete or renew their Pensioner Certificates per their records.



It has directed that “pensioners who are yet to finish their certifications should visit the nearest SSNIT office to renew or complete their Pensioner Certificates.”



“Those with mobility challenges are to contact SSNIT to schedule a home visit for the completion or renewal of their Pensioner Certificates,” it said.



The aim of this exercise according to the SSNIT will help eradicate Ghost names from the system and avoid paying pension benefits to the wrong people.



The office for the Pensioner Certificate renewal are have also asked beneficiaries to carry along their Ghana Cards to have their SSNIT and NIA numbers merged.



Below is a full press statement issued by SSNIT:



