SSNIT staff eulogize CEO for winning CEO of the Year Award, 2021

Business News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The staff of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) have heaped praises on their CEO, Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang after winning the coveted CEO of the Year award 2021 edition.



The 12th Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards organized by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) held over the weekend saw Dr. Tenkorang being adjudged the overall best performing CEO of the year 2021, beating off stiff competition from other CEOs.



The staff of SSNIT in a congratulatory message noted that following the Nana Addo-Bawumia led Government’s digitalization agenda if there is any Government institution that has seamlessly streamlined its operations with digitalization to achieve efficiency in its service delivery to the good people of Ghana it would be the SSNIT led by Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang.



“Upon assumption of office in 2017, this transformational leader has distinguished himself amongst his CEO cohorts by putting SSNIT on the map as one of the most sought-after Pension Trusts in the West African Sub-region.



“The Holy Book has said that the good deeds of good men will never go unrecognized. And it is in this light that many well-meaning Staff and loved ones have expressed their joy to the announcement of him being the winner of the prestigious and coveted award, The CEO of the Year, 2021 edition,” the statement said.



It added, “Since his assumption of office as D-G of SSNIT, the scheme has seen some visible accelerated growth and gigantic developmental feat and what is even more reassuring is the plans underway to augment the achievement of the SSNIT Dream.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last year re-appointed John Ofori-Tenkorang as the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).



Since his first appointment in March 2017, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang has transformed the operator of the national basic pension scheme into a transparent, accountable, and client-focused public institution comparable to any well-managed private institution with largely positive media coverage.