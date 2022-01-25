SSNIT paid GH¢3.6 billion to contributors in 2021 - Dr Tenkorang

Business News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

SSNIT promises to deliver on its mandate



Total payments increased by GH¢300m in 2021



SSNIT paid GH¢3.3billion in 2020



The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has revealed that GH¢3.6 billion was paid to beneficiaries of the scheme in 2021.



The Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. Ofori Tenkorang, revealed this during his speech at an event organised by the National Pensioners’ Association.



“Last year, we paid GH¢3.6 billion as Pensions, Emigration Benefit, Survivors Lump Sum and Old Age Lump Sum or refund of contributions to Pensioners as well as other beneficiaries.”



According to him, the payments have significantly improved the life of beneficiaries adding that this is in line with the Trust’s mandate.



“This huge amount and the numerous lives affected by the payments show the importance of the Trust in safeguarding social protection.



“For most of you pensioners, I am told, one of the most regular things in your lives is the monthly SSNIT Pension payment. This tells me we are indeed improving on realizing our tag line: SSNIT, we deliver on our promise,” he stated.



However, total payments for 2021 increased by some GH¢300million as compared with that of 2020 which stood at GH¢3.3 billion.