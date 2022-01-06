SSNIT extends merger of NIA and SSNIT numbers to June 30

Business News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has announced an extension of the deadline for the merger of SSNIT and National Identification (NIA) numbers for members of the scheme.



Announcing the extension in a release dated January 5, 2021, the management of SSNIT said the deadline initially fixed for December 31, 2021, is now slated for June 30, 2022.



Management of the scheme has thus entreated members who are yet to merge their numbers or acquire their Ghana Cards to do so or risk being denied access to their pensions and other social security-related services from SSNIT.



“From 1st July 2022, the Ghana Card will be the only identification recognised by the Trust. This is in compliance with Regulation 7 (1) of the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012, L.I. 2111 which requires the use of the Ghana Card as identification for “transactions pertaining to individuals in respect of pensions” and “transactions that have social security implications.”



“Employers are to note that they will be required to use only the NIA numbers of their workers to process Contribution Reports and make payments. Voluntary contributors will also have to pay their contributions using their NIA numbers,” the statement said.



The management of SSNIT added, “that Members who fail to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers will be denying themselves access to pensions and other social security related services from SSNIT.”



According to SSNIT, there will be no further extension of the June 30 deadline with the Ghana Card becoming the only card accepted for all transactions for the trust.



Read the full release below:



