SSNIT begins Saturday Branch Service October 2

Business News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Beginning October 2, 2021, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) will offer Saturday services to its members and the public from 9:00am to 2:00pm at some selected branches.



These selected branches include the Trust Towers, Legon, Airport City, and North Industrial Area, all in Accra. Tema Habour and Tema Community 2 branches are also part of the selected branches.



Meanwhile, members of the Scheme in Kumasi are entreated to visit Adum and Asafo branches whereas the Takoradi branch will also be open for business.



Corporate Affairs Manager of SSNIT, Ms. Afua Sarkodie, said that the Saturday operations fall in line with the Trust’s agenda to build a customer-centric organisation by giving its members the convenience they need to do business with SSNIT.



“The members and clients are our priority. We are committed to making service delivery a key goal of the Trust. This Saturday service is one more channel to ensure that members and the public have continuous access to our services in addition to services being offered on our digital platforms”.



The Saturday operations would also afford stakeholders who are unable to visit the Trust’s offices on weekdays the opportunity to transact business with us on Saturdays at their convenience,” she said.



She added that the exercise will also enable employers make contribution payments if the 14th day of the month falls on a Saturday in order to avoid penalties.



Services that will be offered include registration of establishments and workers, receipt and processing of contribution reports, payment of contributions, application and processing of benefits and renewal of pensioner certificates.



The rest are SSNIT and NIA numbers merger, request for statements of account and update of members’ records (name, contact details, list of beneficiaries etc.)



The Corporate Affairs Manager further urged members and stakeholders to visit any of the eight branches to transact business with the Trust.