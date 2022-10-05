SSNIT adopts mobile money services next week

Business News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) will, from next week, adopt mobile money services as part of measures to enhance service delivery of the Trust.



This was made known by the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, at the launch of the Trust’s annual Mobile Service Week at Ho in the Volta Region.



With the new services, members can pay their contributions via MoMo, and retirees can choose to receive their pensions via MoMo.



“I am happy to announce that in about a week from today, members can pay their contributions using MoMo, and pensioners can also opt to receive their pensions through MoMo (E-Levy exempt) and by the close of the year, the SSNIT app will be fully functional,” the Director-General said.



Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang mentioned that the Trust would soon launch an improved and interactive self-service portal that will enable members and clients to carry out a range of tasks on the SSNIT’s website as part of initiatives to improve service delivery.



In addition to allowing members to initiate registration onto the scheme, view the nominee list, check member information, initiate and track benefits applications, among other activities, Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang stated that employers would be able to request, view, and download Clearance Certificates from these activities, as well as request a negotiation meeting for unpaid debts.



SSNIT Mobile Service (SMS) Week



Annually, SSNIT branches have the chance to set up camp at various sites across the nation during the SSNIT Mobile Service (SMS) Week to bring the Trust’s services right to the doors of its members and clients.



To make it simple to use the Trust’s services, a total of 69 vantage points have been chosen throughout the 16 regions of the nation.



Statements of Accounts issuance, employer and employee registration, benefits processing initiation, renewal of Pensioner Certificates, merger of SSNIT and NIA numbers, and general inquiries regarding the business and operations of SSNIT are just a few of the services that are being given.



The Trust’s dedication to ensuring that every worker in Ghana obtains a reasonable pension, the Director-General said, is the inspiration behind the subject for the event.



The majority of the working population in the country, according to him, is made up of independent contractors; nevertheless, the majority of these individuals do not have access to social security, therefore, it is in their best interests to sign up for the scheme and profit from its provisions.



“We assure you of our commitment to vigorously pursue and enrol all workers, especially the self-employed. This is because the Trust recognises that the self–employed and workers in the informal sector form the majority of the 10 million or so workers in Ghana, and like their colleagues in the formal sector, they also deserve a pension.”



“The SSNIT Scheme is one of the surest ways to reduce and prevent poverty among the aged. So instead of re-echoing the misconceptions of low pensions which tend to discourage most self-employed, let’s share with them the value SSNIT provides and inform them that if their contributions or premiums are high, then their pensions will be high”, he said.