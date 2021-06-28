SSNIT - Ghana Card merger begins today

Business News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•The SSNIT - Ghana Card merger will commence today across various parts of the country



•Beginning January 2022, the Ghana Card will be the only identification recognised by the Trust



• The intended merger is expected to improve the way of doing business



The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) will from Monday June 28, 2021 commence the merger of members on its scheme and that of the card bearers on the National Identification Authority's (NIA) database.



This comes on the back of a meeting with stakeholders to sensitize them on the merger of SSNIT numbers with the NIA numbers of members of the scheme.



A statement issued by the Trust and sighted GhanaWeb explained that the merger is expected to provide convenience and comfort as citizens will only use one card, the Ghana Card, for all SSNIT transactions.



“The merger is also in compliance with directives from the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and Regulation 7 (1) of the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012, L.I. 2111 which requires the use of the Ghana Card as identification for “transactions pertaining to individuals in respect of pensions,” the statement explained



“From January 2022, the Ghana Card will be the only identification recognised by the Trust. All employers will also be required to use only the NIA numbers of their workers to process Contribution Reports and make payments. Voluntary contributors will have to pay their contributions using their NIA numbers,” it added.



The Trust urged members to visit their website https://www.ssnit.org.gh/member/ and follow the instructions to merge their numbers.



It added that members can also visit the nearest SSNIT Branch with their Ghana Cards, valid email addresses and phone numbers to have the merger done.



The intended merger is expected to improve the way of doing business with the Trust by enabling a convenient means to allow members to use one card, that is the Ghana Card, for all transactions.