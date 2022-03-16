SSNIT, GES launch supplementary readers on social security for high schools

Business News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: SSNIT

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in collaboration with Ghana Education Service (GES) has launched Supplementary Readers on social security for high schools today at the Kumasi Anglican Senior High School as part of efforts to provide holistic training for students.



The books were developed by SSNIT in partnership with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA).



Delivering his remarks during the launch, the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang, noted that in spite of the benefits the SSNIT Scheme provides, membership is relatively low which he attributed to “a general lack of understanding about social security, the laws governing it and the value it provides”.



He explained that if earlier generations had the opportunity of being introduced to the benefits of a structured social security system, many more people would have understood the importance of pensions and the membership of the National Basic Social Security Scheme would be more than the current 1.7 million.



“That is why you are very lucky to have this subject [social security] introduced to you through your school curriculum at this early stage of your lives to offer you a roadmap and a preview into your work journey and equip you with the right tools to plan ahead”, he told the students.



In a speech delivered by the Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, on behalf of the Minister of Education, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum, noted that SSNIT’s collaboration with NaCCA to have social security content included in various subject areas of the curriculum of high schools and the production of the supplementary readers will enable students to understand and appreciate the value provided by the first tier scheme and social security in general.



He asserted that significant strides have been made in the last few years in making education practical and reflective of everyday living and that any efforts towards accessibility and improving quality should be commended.

“It is a good thing that an important topic such as social security is now part of the new Common Core Curriculum for schools because these young students are the would-be employers and employees of our nation in the not so distant future”.



“SSNIT has since its establishment played an important role in educating the youth of our country through the provision of schools, hostels, and funding of tertiary education through the students’ loan scheme. We must appreciate the efforts made by SSNIT and the support it has provided to the various sectors of the economy but most importantly the provision of regular monthly pension to the about 227,000 pensioners”, he stressed.



Already, copies of the supplementary readers have been distributed through the sixteen (16) regional education offices across the country. The event was also attended by some selected high schools across the country.



In an interview after the launch, the head prefect of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School, Master Daniel Appiagyei Nyantakyi expressed his excitement about the provision of supplementary readers on social security.



“I am delighted for this opportunity because I believe we will gain adequate knowledge about social security to prepare for the future”, he added.



About SSNIT



The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT or the Trust) is a statutory public institution charged under the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766 as amended by Act 883) with the administration of Ghana’s Basic National Social Security Scheme. Its mandate is to cater for the First Tier of the Three-Tier Pension Scheme. Currently, the Trust is the largest non-bank financial institution in Ghana.



The SSNIT Scheme replaces part of the lost income of Members due to Old Age, Invalidity or upon the death of a member, where nominated dependant(s) receive a lump sum payment. It also pays Emigration benefits to non-Ghanaian Members who are leaving Ghana permanently.



The SSNIT Pension Scheme has an active membership of over 1.7 million. In February 2022, the Trust paid a total of GH¢273.63 million to some 226,791 pensioners. The highest pension earner receives GH¢142,564.97 per month while the lowest-earning pensioner gets GH¢300.00.