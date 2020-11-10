Press Releases of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: SOCCABET

SOCCABET awarded at the 17th Ashanti Business Excellence Awards

SOCCABET was recognized with a gold award at the Ashanti Business Excellence Awards

As part of SOCCABET’s outstanding contribution to the economic development in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, the company was recognized with a gold award at the 17th Ashanti Business Excellence Awards.



At this year’s awards ceremony which took place on Friday November 6 2020 in Kumasi, the sports betting company was adjudged as one of the best economic companies in the Kumasi metropolis.



Organised under the auspices of the Manhyia Palace, the event saw individuals and corporate entities receive various awards for their excellent services offered both within and outside the Ashanti region.



Soccabet has been one of the major employers in the region and country at large, with over three thousand employees in its off-line shops dotted across Ashanti and other regions in Ghana.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.