SMEs urged to integrate internet protection for business continuity

Business News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: GNA

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been urged to make internet protection an integral part of their operations by having a robust digital system to ensure business continuity.



They have also been asked to ensure that they had effective early warning cyber-attack and detection systems, together with recovery tools, and do forensics on things that impeded their businesses from running smoothly.



Mr Nicolay Churkin, a Solutions Engineer, said this at a workshop on: “Building resilience against cyber threats and digital vulnerabilities: A key to business continuity,” in Accra, Organised by Surfline Communications Limited.



The event also saw the launch of Surfline Internet Business Solutions (SIBS), a one-stop package to give internet service, business continuity, preemptive digital protection, and disaster recovery solutions to businesses.



Mr Churkin said that in an era of growing digital transactions and use of the internet and social media for businesses, there was the need for SMEs to take care of multiple factors, including robust internet systems to ensure continuity.



“All kinds of systemic internet threats can prevent businesses from running effectively. To ensure business continuity we need to make sure that we are protected against those malicious attacks,” he said.



Mr Ernest Darko-Mensah, Managing Director, Spearhead Networks, spoke to a 2021 data by Google, to emphasise the need for SMEs to make internet protection a priority to stay in business.



Google recorded 2,145,013 sites that mimicked legitimate websites, of which 98 percent traced and watched through social activities of people and businesses, as cybercrime is estimated to cost SMEs than $2.2 million a year.



With that data, Darko-Mensah advsed SMEs to make digital protection a critical part of their daily operations by employing the right technologies and expert advice to keep their online profiles safe from compromise.



Mr Akinola Akintunde-Martins, Enterprise Business Manager, Surfline, spoke about the Company’s new four-thronged business solution (SIBS) in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the workshop.



They are multilevel data protection/business continuity, cyber-protection/disaster recovery, event/conference/ and exhibition set-up services, and staff scheme, all aimed at making businesses more secure and sustainable.



Mr Akintunde-Martins, said: “We want to protect your business on multiple layers, especially people having businesses through the various social media like Facebook and Instagram by ensuring that people don’t hack your account, and emails.”



He added that Surfline Internet Business Solutions was to also help end internet service disruptions in the country, and offer speed and seamless internet for online conferences, seminars, and concerts.