SMEs urged to embrace emerging opportunities through digitilization

Business News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

Access Bank Ghana in partnership with Open Labs has challenged SMEs to embrace emerging opportunities through digitalization, for their business growth.



In a workshop organized at the Kumasi Technical University on the theme ‘Boosting Digital Skills for Emerging Opportunities’, Jones Darmor, Zonal Head, Business Banking for Access Bank, explained that the bank’s commitment to supporting SMEs stems from its commitment of providing sustainable business practices to customers.



He noted that, because SMEs make a significant contribution to Ghana’s economy, it is prudent to support their growth. “A major step towards strengthening SMEs is improving access to technology, as existing global trends coupled with high levels of competition makes it imperative for SMEs to gear up and embrace challenges and opportunities in their working space,” he said.



Mr. Darmoe added that, Access Bank has since the beginning of the year mobilized and empowered over 4000 SMEs in workshops aimed at building their capacity in utilizing digitalization, and offering business advisory support and loans facilities. He assured participants of Access Bank’s continued commitment, to support SMEs in their businesses and encouraged them to speak to the Bank for all their banking needs.



Campus Head of Open Labs, Penielle Amankwa, touched on the need for SMEs to utilize social media for their advertising and marketing, as many youths are hooked there. “The youth spend so much time online; targeting them online will therefore be profitable to your businesses. There are also many free tools you will find online to help your business grow when you explore,” she added.



Ms. Amankwa encouraged the participants to maximize the use of social media for their own good. Participants received hands-on practical sessions on navigating online platforms, in small groups.