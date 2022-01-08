SIM registration to be done at churches, mosques and other public places – NCA

Business News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has stated that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) will soon start the SIM card registration exercise at public including Mobile Network Operators (MNOS).



The NCA in a statement issued said the measure forms part of the effect to reduce long queues and congestion at the customer care centres of MNOs.



“The NCA understands the frustration and inconvenience of customers in their bid to complete the second stage of the SIM Card registration process. As a result, the NCA has been working assiduously with MNOS and the SIM Card registration application developer to improve the registration process and mitigate the current challenges”, the statement said.



It added that the measure include: “the deployment of various ad-hoc registration points at various public areas including lorry parks, churches, mosques, etc. Announcements will be made in communities wherever such ad-hoc registration points are established.”



The NCA also said additional temporary registration centres will be created at various government facilities including NCA Regional Offices, community ICT centres established by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) and Post Offices.



It added that said MNOs will also be adding registration centres to their customer care centres and will develop a quota and ticketing system to schedule customers who have completed the first phase, to visit particular centres by a given date or window for the second phase of the registration.



The NCA also urged the public to complete the first stage using by dialling *404 # before visiting the registration centre for the second state of the registration in order to make the process faster.