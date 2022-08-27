SIM re-registration self-service app launched on Play Store

Business News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

A Self-Service Application that SIM card subscribers could use to complete their SIM registration has been rolled on by the National Communication Authority, NCA.



The first phase of the app is available only to subscribers with access to Google Play Store - i.e. Android users.



The App allows users to complete their SIM card re-registration using the Ghana Card, with each operation coming at a GH¢5 charge.



An NCA statement dated August 26 read in part: “The App is intended for subscribers who have done Stage 1 of their SIM card registration to complete Stage 2.



“Subscribers who prefer to physically go to their Service Provider’s registration points to complete Stage 2 can still do so.”



The statement also addressed persons who are on the iOS system - i.e. Apple users.



“The NCA urges subscribers to reach out to its Operational Support Centre via toll-free number 0800-110-622 or the Authority’s handles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedln or the NCA’s website, www.nca.org.gh for any inquiries or more information about the App,” it added.



Communication and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, late last month announced that the app was going to be rolled out in days when she 'reluctantly' announced an extension to the SIM Card re-registration deadline.



It turned out that it took almost a month for the first phase of the app to be released.