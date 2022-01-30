SIM re-registration: AirtelTigo takes steps to reduce congestion at centers

Business News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

AirtelTigo informs its cherished customers and stakeholders that the company has taken measures to reduce long queues and congestion as the SIM re-registration exercise goes on at its various registration points.



This has become necessary following customer concerns to make the process swift and convenient, while ensuring every AirtelTigo customer is registered before the 31st of March 2022 deadline set by the National Communication Authority (NCA).



To this end, AirtelTigo has created additional registration points nationwide and collaborated with relevant stakeholders to deploy ad-hoc registration points at public places including churches, mosques, schools, markets, lorry parks etc.



Subscribers should patronize these additional registration points to reduce congestion and remember that priority will be given to the aged, pregnant women and nursing mothers so they could complete their verification process in the shortest time possible.



Further, in a bid to quicken the process, many employees of AirtelTigo have been oriented to register subscribers within their various communities and contribute to a smoother experience to its subscribers.



AirtelTigo will continue to collaborate with stakeholders and the regulatory body to ensure a smooth registration is achieved for all.