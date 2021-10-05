SIM card registration to propel ecosystem, boost economic transformation – NCA

Business News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The NCA has justified the ongoing sim re-registration exercise



• Joe Anokye says the exercise will propel economic transformation



• The SIM re-registration exercise startS from October 1, 2021, to March 2022



The National Communications Authority (NCA) has said the ongoing SIM card registration exercise is expected to propel economic transformation in Ghana.



According to Director-General of the Authority, the exercise will ensure that Ghana becomes one of the first African countries to have a SIM ecosystem.



“With a robust SIM registration exercise, we are sure that Ghana will become one of the first African countries to have a SIM ecosystem that will have integrity and acts as a cornerstone for rapid transformation of the economy. By our coordinated efforts, we encourage that the SIM card registration exercise will subsequently complement the efforts of cybersecurity stakeholders in fighting growing sophistication in cyber-related threats and crimes.”



He said this speaking at the launch of the Cybersecurity Authority and the Critical Information Infrastructure Directive.



Joe Anokye also noted the SIM registration exercise, when completed, will complement efforts of cybersecurity stakeholders in curbing cyber-related threats.



“We are hopeful that not only will the exercise secure and create an avenue to ensure a well-secured communication database to support government’s development interventions, but the process will concurrently facilitate the registration of mobile phone devices in a bid to considerably reduce cybercrime and related illegal activities in the country,” Anokye added.



Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announced a SIM registration exercise that has already kicked off from October 1, 2021 and will end on March 31, 2022.



The re-registration exercise according to government is expected to curb the incidents of fraud, monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.



The exercise is also expected to help develop a SIM database.