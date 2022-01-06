SIM card registration chaos: MTN opens more registration centres

Business News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

March 31, 2021 deadline for sim card registration



Hundreds of people throng NIA, Telco offices for SIM card re-registration



No need for biometric registration using the Ghana card; some Ghanaians



With the March 31, 2021 deadline for the SIM card registration just some weeks away, many Ghanaians have started trooping in at the services centres of telecommunication companies across the country.



This has led to long queues, chaos and the violation of the COVID-19 protocols at these centres.



In response to this, MTN Ghana has announced more registrations centres in addition to its services centres.



A statement issued by MTN said the registration is now taking place at all of its office branches, connect stores, distribution branches, light retail stores as well as retail centres and agent tough points across the country.



Earlier, some Ghanaians reacted to the long queues at the registration centres on Twitter.







The micro-blogging site, Twitter, has once again been set ablaze as photos and videos of people joining long queues at the National Identification Authority (NIA) and telecommunication operators offices across the country have popped up.



The re-registration of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards commenced on Friday, October 1, 2021, and is expected to end on March 31, 2022.



People who fail to re-register their SIM will have it blocked.



As the deadline draws nigh, several people have thronged the premises of the NIA and the telcos to join long queues to get their Ghana card and biometric registration of their SIM cards done, respectively.



Reacting to this growing development, tweeps have wondered why the re-registration exercise could not be done digitally.



Others suggested that these telcos have applicants on scheduled dates to avoid the crowd and curb the spread of COVID-19.



The SIM card re-registration exercise is to monitor and track persons who use their phones for criminal activities.