SIM card re-registration approach narrow, cumbersome - Sam George

Business News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George, has taken a swipe at the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Ministry of Communications and Digitization over the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise.



The lawmaker is of the view that the two state bodies have adopted a “narrow and cumbersome approach” for the exercise.



Mr. George in a statement said he was not against the exercise but against the approach being used.



He has proposed two new approaches he believes could help to resolve the chaotic situation that have been witnessed in the ongoing exercise.



“I urge the Ministry to as a matter of urgency employ a two pronged approach. Firstly, the Ministry should expand the acceptable documentation for registration to include the voter’s ID card and the Ghanaian passport. Secondly, the Ministry should deploy a self-registration app and short code that allows you to upload the details of these biometric cards (Ghana card, Voter’s ID card & Ghanaian passport).



This is a pragmatic approach that protects Ghanaians in this pandemic era, ensures massive compliance with the registration directives and provides us a safer digital ecosystem. I hope the Ministry takes these suggestions in good faith and explore implementation protocols.”



Read his full statement below;



I am however against the narrow and cumbersome approach the National Communications Authority and the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation have taken.



I have followed the chaos and troubles innocent Ghanaians have had to endure this new year all in the name of SIM card re-registration. It is sad, pathetic and heartbreaking to see the endless queues during productive working hours and in an OMICRON COVID-19 environment.



On a matter of principles, I am NOT against a SIM card re-registration. I am however against the narrow and cumbersome approach the National Communications Authority and the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation have taken. I believe the interpretation of L.I. 2006 and the combined effect of L.I. 2111 do not sum up to the dreadful spectacles we see.



I urge the Ministry to as a matter of urgency employ a two-pronged approach. Firstly, the Ministry should expand the acceptable documentation for registration to include the voter’s ID card and the Ghanaian passport. Secondly, the Ministry should deploy a self-registration app and short code that allows you to upload the details of these biometric cards (Ghana card, Voter’s ID card & Ghanaian passport).



This is a pragmatic approach that protects Ghanaians in this pandemic era, ensures massive compliance with the registration directives and provides us a safer digital ecosystem. I hope the Ministry takes these suggestions in good faith and explore implementation protocols.



Happy New Year and GOD bless our Homeland, Ghana.