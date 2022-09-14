SIM card block: Victims deserve this punishment, continue to block them - Nana Akomea defends NCA

Business News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Director of Inter-City STC, Nana Akomea, has backed the National Communications Authority (NCA) directive to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to block unregistered SIM cards.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Nana Akomea noted that those who haven't re-registered their SIM cards with their Ghana Card deserve the punishment by the NCA.



He explained that this category of people was given a year to acquire their Ghana Card but due to their recalcitrance, they have decided not to pay serious attention to the ongoing registration exercise.



"If you don't do the registration by the end of this month, it is your own problem . . . there are some people who if you don't compel them, they will never do anything," he said.



Nana Akomea also quashed concerns that some Ghanaians haven't acquired their Ghana Cards because the National Identification Authority (NIA) has failed to issue their cards to them amidst other challenges that have characterized the registration process, so must be spared from this punitive measure by the Telcos which is as a result of the NCA directive.



To him, these arguments if upheld mean there should be no deadlines assigned to the SIM card re-registration which in his view will not help the exercise.



"So, what should we do? We shouldn't do the registration? We shouldn't have a deadline? We should just leave people because everybody will then come up with an excuse?", he asked.



