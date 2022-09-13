SIGA holds board retreat to discuss strategic measures for improvement of specified entities

Business News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

The Board and Management of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) has held a three-day Board Retreat to deliberate on measures aimed at supporting specified Entities to become profitable, efficient, and compliant.



The publication of the Auditor-General’s report which cited several Specified Entities for irregularities in their conduct and financial reporting was high on the agenda.



The three-day retreat commenced on September 8, 2022, and discussed amongst others, issues raised in the Auditor-General’s report and recommendations for Specified Entities to improve their adherence to good corporate governance practices.



The Board Chairperson of SIGA, Mr. Terrence Darko together with Mr. Felix Ntrakwah, led this retreat. The Minister for Public Enterprises, some members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Employment Social Welfare and Public Enterprises together with senior executives from the Ministry of Finance also joined the retreat.



Ambassador Edward Boateng, Director-General of SIGA, shared some measures the Authority outlined in the past few months to ensure efficiency and compliance.



As the Authority mandated by law to ensure good corporate governance and the efficiency of Specified Entities, SIGA will continue to engage all stakeholders relevant to the achievement of its mandate.



The Board, Management, and Staff of SIGA remain committed to realising a turnaround story for Specified Entities and will work hand in hand with the relevant Authorities to guarantee the profitability of the institutions they lead.