SIC Insurance: Engineering and Construction Insurance policies vital

Business News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: GNA

SIC Insurance Company PLC has revealed that Engineering and Construction Insurance Policies are critical to protect material damage to work against unforeseen and physical loss for damage from any cause other than those excluded under the policy.



“There is also a third party liability cover up to and not exceeding the amount specified for which the insured shall be legally liable consequent on: accidental bodily injury or illness to third parties; and damage to property belonging to third parties.



“Contractors All Risk and Erection All Risk; Machinery Breakdown and Construction Plant and Machinery; Electronic Equipment; Boiler and Pressure Vessel Insurance Policy are covers which seeks to provide cover,” Mr Faris Attrickie, General Manager, Technical Operations of the SIC Insurance Company PLC, has stated.



Mr Attrickie stated at the seventh edition of the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office “End of Month Stakeholder Engagement and Workers Appreciation Day” seminar-an initiative which creates a platform for state and non-state actors to address national issues.



Mr Attrickie said these policies pay all legal costs and expenses of third parties and all expenses and costs incurred with the written consent of the insurer.



“Cover can also be extended for the loss of or damage to Contractor's plant and machinery used for the construction/erection,” he said.



Explaining further, he said the Machinery Breakdown and Construction Plant and Machinery cover unforeseen and sudden physical loss or damage from causes such as defects in castling and material, faulty designs or from any other causes not specifically excluded in a manner necessitating repair or replacement or cash payment whilst the machine is at work, at rest or being assembled.



While the Electronic Equipment policies cover indemnifies the insured for loss or damage resulting from causes such as negligence, operation, willful act by third parties, explosion, implosion, over voltage, under voltage. The cover applies whether the insured items are at rest, at work or being dismantled.



Mr Attrickie noted that the Boiler and Pressure Vessel Insurance Policy provides indemnity against damage to the insured boiler as a result of explosion or collapse.



“The policy also covers damage to the third party property and bodily injury or death to third parties. All legal costs and expenses of third parties are paid as well as all expenses and cost incurred with the written consent of the insurer,” he noted.



Mr Attrickie therefore appealed to the corporate bodies to seek for insurance knowledge at all times, “let us not assume or just pretend that nothing wont’ happen. Events do occur and that is why there is the need for protection at all times”.



Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency, said it was essential for the media to champion national discussion and ensure that; they carried everyone along the discourse including the people in the market place, the rural areas, the communities and those literate and illiterates.



He added that the media must reach out to all segment of society irrespective of their status as everyone’s voice matter in the public debate for national development.



As such, Mr Ameyibor said the TEMA Ghana News Agency Regional Office had created three major flagship news platforms to serve the public through unbiased dissemination of truthful, factual, accurate and balance news.



The three flagship news platforms are: “Monthly Stakeholder Engagement and Worker’s Appreciation Day” seminar; “Weekly GNA-Tema and Tema Motor Transport and Traffic Department Road Safety Campaign”; and “Weekly Tema GNA Industrial Board Room Dialogue” platform.