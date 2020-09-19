Press Releases of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: Stars From All Nations

SFAN Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award receives strategic partnerships

The award is part of SFAN’s youth entrepreneurship initiative

Stars From All Nations (SFAN), the education company that unlocks the potential of the youth, has partnered with Southern Africa venture builder Founders Factory Africa and Spain-based digital incubator BridgeForBillions to support student entrepreneurs through the SFAN Student Entrepreneur of The Year Award.



The award is part of SFAN’s youth entrepreneurship initiative, Student Entrepreneurship Week, scheduled for September 28-29.



The team established the Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award to recognize students going the extra mile to make the world better than they met it. And to inspire young people to imbibe the job creation mentality and not the job seeker mentality.



“When I was a student entrepreneur, there were times when it felt like I was dancing in the dark, and I desperately needed a sense of assurance that my work was making a difference. I know how much difference a little encouragement can make, so I decided to create that assurance for others through this award.” – Tom-Chris Emewulu, Creator of Student Entrepreneurship Week and Founder of SFAN.



“We are delighted to offer 3 Student Entrepreneurs access to Founders Factory Africa's exclusive community of entrepreneurs, tech and digital professionals, and aspiring talent through the FFA HATCH platform! The perks of 'HATCH by FFA' are numerous: access to tailored masterclasses, events with high profile speakers, partnership opportunities, job opportunities with our growing portfolio of businesses, content, and many more.” - Lola Shojobi, Director of People & Culture at FFA.



“Having at one point been a Ghanaian student with a business idea, I fully appreciate the problem SFAN is solving. We are very excited to support SEW for a second year. Bridge for Billions’ digital incubation program will allow the selected team to receive world-class incubation support & mentoring. They will join an international community of changemakers and access expert masterclass sessions as well as numerous perks to aid their business growth.” - Afia B. Amanfo, Innovation & BD Manager for Africa, Bridge for Billions.



If you have what it takes to win the coveted prize or know someone who does, follow the instruction below on how to be nominated.



Please note that you must be a student (formal or informal) at the time of filling the form to qualify. Send in your application by Friday, September 25.



Apply here www.studententrepreneurshipweek.com/student-entrepreneur-of-year-award/





