SESA: The €10m EU project aiming to fund African technologies, businesses

Business News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Smart Energy Solutions for Africa, SESA an EU Project will from 2021 to 2025 fund access technologies and business models throughout Africa with about 10 million Euros.



SESA aims to provide technologies and business models that can be replicated and create local opportunities for economic development and social cohesion across the continent.



To begin with, South Africa’s uYilo Electric Mobility Programme is receiving part of the funds.



Established in 2013, uYilo Electric Mobility Programme is a collaborative programme focused on enabling, facilitating and mobilizing electric mobility in South Africa.



Speaking about the fund to uYilo, the Programme Manager of the programme, Edem Foli said SESA projects show great promise for sustainable development.



He said achieving the aims of SESA will improve energy access in communities of developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.



The SESA project has been designed to combine innovative energy access solutions for a range of applications in both urbanized and rural contexts in Africa.



This will focus on testing, validating and replicating those energy innovations through coordinated demonstration actions in five living laboratories.



Demonstration actions started in Kenya and it will be replicated in four countries including Ghana and Morocco.