SEC rolls out ‘Time With The SEC’ regional education campaign

Business News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rolled out a regional education campaign dubbed, ‘Time With The SEC’, starting in Takoradi, Western Region.



The initiative, which began in Accra, forms part of the SEC’s strategic thrust of educating members of the investing public and other key stakeholders about the SEC, the Ghanaian Capital Market and other important investment topics.



The Western Region edition of the programme was held under the theme, “Understanding the role of the SEC in the Capital Market”, and included a robust list of educational and important topics such as:



Understanding the role of the SEC in the Capital Market The Regulatory Framework of the SEC Understanding how the Capital Market works and Capital Raising and Investment



The SEC also provided the latest updates on the implementation of the Government Bailout program and the next steps.



There was also an engaging Open Forum which allowed investors and other members of the public an opportunity to ask questions and make their issues known directly to the SEC.



The Chairman of the event, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area in his opening remarks, applauded SEC for their decision to begin their regional outreach program in the Western Region.



He stated that it was refreshing to see the SEC undertaking various investor engagement programs to increase public trust, confidence, and a better understanding of the Capital Market.



He further charged the SEC to take steps to curb the proliferation of Ponzi schemes in the market which had lured many people into bad investments.



Also speaking at the event was the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who, in his keynote address, indicated his appreciation of the efforts of the SEC in bringing the initiative to the Western Region.



He suggested that such programs were vital to the development of the entrepreneurial mindset and enterprise in the region.



As part of his remarks, he highlighted the need for the SEC to also help make the region an attractive financial hub in the country.



Additional remarks were also made by the Director-General (DG) of the SEC, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, who explained the rationale for the introduction of the program – ‘Time With The SEC’ in ensuring investor protection.



He pointed out other important steps that had been taken to strengthen the securities industry including issuing important guidelines for Market Operators, the introduction of more stringent licensing requirements and the launch of a 10-year Capital Market Master Plan to serve as a blueprint for the growth and development of the Ghanaian Capital Market.



He assured the audience that there would be a series of Capital Market Educational programmes under the ‘Time With The SEC’ investor education program rolled out across the country.



The ‘Time With The SEC’ was held at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel (Takoradi) and brought a wide range of investors and key stakeholders in the Western Region of Ghana.