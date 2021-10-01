SEC deepens public engagement at Takoradi

Business News of Friday, 1 October 2021

As part of efforts to demystify securities and sustain investor education, the Securities and Exchange Commission has organized an engagement session dubbed Time with SEC in the Western Regional capital, Sekondi Takoradi.



It was on the theme, “Understanding the Role of SEC in the Capital Market.” Owing to the recent economic crunch which had many financial institutions losing their licenses due to liquidity shortfalls and also investors losing their funds, the commission considers it noteworthy to educate the general public on investments, bailout updates, locked funds, and the role of the SEC in the capital market.



Speaking at the event Director-General of the Securities and Exchanges Commission, Rev Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh revealed that the level of investor awareness and knowledge of the securities industry is unfortunately low. Thus, the event is one of many initiatives beyond the cleanup exercise it undertook to sanitize the securities industry, “to keep the investment public informed and aware of the securities industry and the opportunities it offers.”



The Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah was elated by the decision of SEC to organize the program in the region, indicating it is a sure way of drawing the public’s attention to certified investment avenues other than falling prey to bad investment products.



He further added that SEC’s initiative is aligned with the business direction of the Western Region noting that it would be proper to have an office of SEC in the region, “we should be able to have a financial services sector based in the Western Region, that can be an alternative to what happens in Accra, therefore we would believe that in the next to two to three years the SEC would be able to set up an office that can take decisions here in the Western Region.”



The event was chaired by the Omanhen of Esikado, Nana Kobena Nketsiah. It also attracted a number of participants, including those in the financial sector, civil servants, clergy, business people as well as those who had fretted about their locked-up funds.