Russia, America equally suffering from high inflation not only Ghana - Entrepreneur

Business News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Central bank reviews its policy rate upwards to 17.5%



There are investment opportunities in economies with high inflation, Shakemore Timburwa



Ghana’s consumer price inflation rose to 15.7% in February this year from 13.9% in January, recent figures from the Ghana statistical service showed.



The rate is the highest recorded since 2016. Several analysts attributed the increase in food prices and services to the Russia-Ukraine war.



While some accuse government of not doing enough to resolve the current economic challenges, Zimbabwean entrepreneur, Shakemore Timburwa, has said Ghana's case is not different from other parts of the world.



According to him, every country; both developing and developed are experiencing inflation.



Mr Timburwa said although there is high inflation globally, there are also investment opportunities for investors to tap into.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the serial entrepreneur said, "Every country suffers from inflation, depreciation and value addition of their currency. When you are looking at these as an investor, the issue is not really about inflation. Yes, it plays a critical role. If I feel safe, even if the inflation is high and I can do my project."



"Even American government is suffering from inflation so you can never run away from inflation wherever you want to go and invest. Right now in Russia, they are suffering from inflation and also in the country, there are possibilities of investment so I'd say I won't look at those mini issues. I'd look at issues like is my investment safe, are there no insurgencies that can become a threat to my project that I am doing," he stated.



It would be recalled that on March 21, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) increased the policy rate by 250 basis points from 14.5% to 17.5%.



This comes after the Committee of the Bank of Ghana held its 105th meeting on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.



Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, attributed the increasing public debt stock, rise in domestic inflation, straining fiscal policy, among others as some contributing factors to the increase in the monetary policy rate.



About Russia-Ukraine war



Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 ordered a military operation in Ukraine after it emerged that the country was seeking entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - which Russia sees as against its security interests.



Russian forces have been in Ukraine trying to take control of the capital and second largest city - Kiev and Kharkiv respectively.



The resulting chaos has led to people fleeing their homes into neighbouring countries. A major issue that has come up is the racist mistreatment of Africans seeking to escape - it has been condemned by African countries and the AU.



Most African countries have started evacuating their nationals - mostly students - by having them cross land borders into neighbouring countries where they are given consular assistance.



Initial talks between the two warring parties took place on February 28, with a second-round taking place on March 3.



