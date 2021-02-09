Press Releases of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Rotary Club of Accra-Legon East

Rotary considers sustainability of projects

Some executives at the event

The President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Legon East, Rotarian Somuah Tenkorang has reiterated that Rotary Clubs take into consideration the sustainability and long-term impact of projects on beneficiaries before making financial and human resource commitments.



“We are always interested in the sustainability of the project because we do not want to put the money in the drain. We always build facility management plans to help leaders of beneficiaries understand the protocols of facility management”.



He said this during the commissioning of a library facility for students of Aplaku Cluster of Schools in the Ga South Municipal Assembly in Accra on Friday, February 5, 2021.



The library facility which will be serving a student population of 682, was a joint project by the Rotary Clubs of Accra-Legon and Accra-Legon East.



Touching on the impact of COVID-19 on activities, Rotarian Tenkorang said completion of community projects and membership activities have been hugely impacted due to restrictions imposed by the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Akufo Addo.



In his address, the President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Legon, Rotarian Hark Nuru, said the project was the Club’s way of providing learning opportunities to the students to help improve their reading and research skills.



“We are gathered here to share in the opportunities which we have enjoyed earlier in life and pass it on to the next generation. The project is to fulfill one of Rotary’s seven areas of focus; which is Basic Education and Literacy and share in 2020/2021 theme – Rotary Opens Opportunities”.



Rotarian Hark further noted that the school was adopted by the Club in 2018 and has since supported the refurbishment of a computer laboratory adding that the Club will in future support the school with a toilet facility.

On her part, Head Teacher for the host school, Erica Hinson, said the school authorities will ensure the facility is put to good use to help students improve on their reading and results in general.



Touching on other challenges faced by authorities of the school, she said residents of the community have turned the school compound into a waste dumping site which is posing health and sanitation challenges to students stressing the need for officials of the Assembly to come to their aid.



The Deputy Director of Human Resource of the Ga South Municipal Assembly, Mr. Samuel Annor-Nyinaku, who represented the Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Monica Ankrah, and Ga South Municipal Director, Mr. Henry Ayetse in his remarks assured leaders of the clubs the Assembly’s commitment to ensure the effective use of the library facility to improve the performance of students.



The event was also graced by President-Elect, Ofori-Koree Afriyie, Vice President, Oscar Moore of the Rotary Club of Accra-Legon East, President-Elect, Audrey Issaka and Vice President Daniel Kuntu of the Rotary Club Accra-Legon and the President-Elect of the Rotaract Club of Accra-East, Ohenewaa Brown among others.