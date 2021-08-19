Rope in trading community to ensure projects under 1D1F are sustained – GUTA appeals to govt

Business News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

The Ghana Union of Traders Association has made a passionate appeal to government to join efforts with the trading community to facilitate initiatives under the one-district-one-factory programme.



President of the Association, Dr Joseph Obeng said traders of the union can play a vital role in the achievement of programme’s targets particularly in the area of products distribution from factories.



“I’m very happy, these days I can see that government is opening most of these factories. It means that it has started bearing fruits. I’ve seen a couple of them being commissioned lately. But what I want the government to do is to rope in the trading community because if it will be a success, much depends on trading. Manufacturing is never complete unless it reaches the final consumers, and the trading public serves as the vehicle to do just that,” Dr Obeng appealed.



The GUTA president however reiterated the body's commitment towards supporting government to achieve its targets and sustain the projects under the 1D1F initiative.



The One District-One Factory initiative forms part of the New Patriotic Party administration’s agenda towards industrialization; value addition and job creation.



The initiative is hinged on promoting local participation in economic development with the motive of encouraging community-based public/private partnerships through a massive private sector-led industrialization drive.



The industry-focused agenda also seeks to equip and empower communities to utilise their local resources in manufacturing products that are in high demand both locally and internationally.



Already, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government’s resolve to establish one million enterprises across the country before the end of his second term in office.