Room agents doing legal business - Rent Control

Business News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Don't charge more than 5% - Rent Control
It's wrong for landlords to advertise a rental property without having assessment certificate, Rent Control
Be professionals, Rent Control to rental agents
Ashanti Regional Manager of the Rent Control Department, Asare Osei Pensan, has noted that the jobs of rental agents are backed by law.
He stated categorically that the law recognizes the works of these agents and agencies.
He was however quick to add that it is illegal for agents to charge accommodation seekers 10% of the total rent charge.
Speaking on Joy FM's Luv In The Morning show, Mr Pensan stated that, “It is an offence for a broker to charge a certain amount as proceeds for a service rendered. It is an offence to charge more than 5% of an annual recoverable rent. This means the law recognizes agencies or agents. There is nothing wrong when someone acts as an agent. But an agent has to act professionally as the law demands."
Mr Pensan entreated Ghanaians looking for accommodation to visit the Rent Control Department for assistance.
He indicated that the department will assess the property and give out the 'right' rental price to prevent them from paying outrageous sums of money.
Watch the latest episode of BizTech below: