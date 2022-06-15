Roads Minister inspects work on section of Accra-Tema motorway

Business News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 inspected ongoing repair works on a section of the Accra–Tema motorway.



The Ministry, acting through the Ghana Highway Authority, began undertaking emergency repair works on the Lakplakpa river bridge on the Accra bound section of the Accra-Tema motorway Monday.



One span of the 2-span bridge which was replaced with a steel deck in 2014 developed defects and failed, affecting the steel deck, steel beams and welds.



The Ghana Highway Authority has been working day and night to reconstruct the deck, applying modern technology of concrete production and use to ensure that the road is opened to traffic by Friday, June 17, 2022 at 6:00 am.



Meanwhile, the motoring public have been advised to use alternative roads such as the Teshie fertilizer, Tsui bleoo and Spintex roads, Teshie link, Adogon Highway and Burma Camp roads 1 & 2 and follow directional signs.