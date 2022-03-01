Rice importers lament cedi depreciation

Business News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Cedi depreciation affecting rice prices



We are optimistic cedi will bounce back soon, Rice importers



Cedi selling at GH¢7.15



Rice importers are decrying the current depreciation of the cedi saying, it is affecting their prices and local distributors.



According to the Sales and Marketing Executive of Imaginario Company Limited, Maame Ama Adjem, the major challenge that needs to be addressed as soon as possible is the high cost of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar and the rapid manner in which it is increasing.



Speaking exclusively to GhanaWeb during a market activation promo at the Madina market last Saturday, Maame Adjem said:



“Currently our challenge has been the cedi depreciation. When you look at the cedi to dollar exchange rate, it’s been a worry lately. But we believe it is a short-term shock and in no time, things will be normalized. And I believe our businesses will thrive when the cedi depreciation is looked at.”



She stated that they have had to sell at lower prices than they were supposed to as the impact keeps hitting hard.



“The impact has been a bit daunting, because when our distributors are made aware of the price, and you get to the port and prices have changed and you need to get back to them, when they’ve also made provision for a certain price, so it’s been the major challenge currently. We are selling below what we are supposed to be selling for, but we believe we will recover soon.”



Meanwhile, the Ghana cedi has depreciated by about 7.60 percent to the US Dollar from January 1 to February 25, 2022.