Review of discounts on benchmark values

Business News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: GRA

The attention of the Ghana Revenue Authority has been drawn to information circulating on social media with details of a list of products whose benchmark value discounts will be reviewed from Monday, 15th November 2021.



We wish to state that this document has not received policy approval for implementation.



Such policy approval, when obtained will be communicated during the 2022 Budget Statement presentation scheduled for 17th November 2021.



For: COMMISSIONER-GENERAL



MRS. FLORENCE ASANTE

ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER

COMMUNICATION & PUBLIC AFFAIRS