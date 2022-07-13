Review government’s COVID-19 spending thoroughly – Adongo to IMF team

Business News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana seeks IMF bailout



Government and IMF officials begin formal engagement



Check amounts Bank of Ghana gave to government during COVID-19, Adongo



Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has urged representatives of the International Monetary Fund to review the government’s Coronavirus spending extensively.



Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Tuesday, July 12, he said “IMF, open your eyes there. [Regarding] COVID-19; open your eyes, review all their documents, budget statements, they should open their eyes, that is where the meat is. IMF, if it is possible go and sit at Bank of Ghana and check how much they have given to the government.”



He added that the team needs to visit the Bank of Ghana and thoroughly check their documents concerning releases made to the government to tackle the pandemic.



The Government of Ghana through the Information Ministry on Friday, July 1 announced that it was seeking support from the IMF. The move is to help the government to salvage the ailing economy and help address the current economic challenges facing the country.



The IMF team led by Carlo Sdralevich, Mission Chief for Ghana, arrived in the country to begin negotiations with the Finance Ministry concerning the country’s decision to seek its help.



According to the Mission Chief, negotiations are at an early stage and detailed discussions are yet to take place.



JEA/FNOQ