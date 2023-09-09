Revert collection of property rate to assembly – Asokwa assembly members to govt

Business News of Saturday, 9 September 2023

Assembly members within the Asokwa Municipal Assembly of the Ashanti Region are making a strong call for the government to allow the assembly to collect property tax directly in order to properly perform its development mandate.



In their bid to get their concerns addressed, the assembly members say they are sending proposals to all relevant stakeholders.



The assembly members, after having a meeting on the matter, have resolved that from October 2023, the assembly will institute a task force to collect property rates since the law still allows them to collect the taxes themselves.



The presiding member for the Asokwa Municipal Assembly, Elliot Fosu Bannor, told journalists at a press conference on Friday that “we need development. Do you know the problems that we are going through in our respective electoral areas? Sometimes it takes three or four years before the common fund comes. When it comes too, it comes in tranches”.



“This year, almost two or three quarters are in arrears. And in Asokwa, we are not using the common fund, we are using the IGF and IGF is the heart of every assembly, especially the property rate… other than that, it will affect the local government system.”