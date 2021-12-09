Reverse directive to GOIL to reduce fuel prices - OMCs

Business News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

The Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) has on behalf of 175 OMCs and LPGMCs asked the government to rescind the directive to GOIL to reduce fuel prices by 15p per litre.



It asked the government to withdraw the directive and never interfere with the market.



In their view, the government must move away from the deregulation regime and go back to the regulatory regime.



The government on Monday directed the Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) to reduce price of fuel at the pumps effective Tuesday, December 7.



The directive came after a crunch meeting between government and transport operators at the Presidency on Monday evening.



But the OMCs say the directive must be reversed.