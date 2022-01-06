Reversal of benchmark value policy will bring untold hardship - Awingobit

Business News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Executive Secretary at Importers And Exporters Association Of Ghana, Sampson Awingobit Asaki, says the policy directive on the reversal of the reduction of values of imports on 43 selected items is a recipe for hardship.



He said the government is aware the outbreak of the COVID-19 outbreak is still affecting businesses hence the timing for the implementation of the directive on the reversal of the reduction on the benchmark values was bad.



The reversal will affect the selected items from all the three categories on which the reversal was applied, a statement from the Authority said.



The items to be affected include the home delivery value of vehicles, goods on which benchmark values are applied, and all other goods.



This means the home delivery value of vehicles will no longer be discounted by 30%.