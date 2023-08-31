Return Cecilia Dapaah's seized money within seven days – Court orders Special Prosecutor

Business News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has been directed by an Accra High Court to return cash amounts seized from the residence of the former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah within seven days.



According to a Citi News report, the development comes after the OSP seized the monies found to have been stashed in the home of Cecilia Dapaah who has been under investigation by the Office.



Madame Cecilia Daapah, has been in a legal tussle with the OSP after the institution froze her assets, including her bank accounts.



She is currently under investigation by the OSP for corruption and corruption-related offences after two of her house helps have been charged for stealing more than $1 million, €300,000 in cash and other valuable items from her residence at Abelemkpe.



Meanwhile, the Office of the Attorney General and the Police are prosecuting persons alleged to have stolen monies belonging to or owned by the former minister.



