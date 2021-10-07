Respect local content law - Minister to mining companies

Business News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor has asked mining companies in the Upper East Region to work in accordance with the law and regulations governing mining operations in the country and to involve the indigenous people.



He said" Local content is absolutely key in the development of every mine in this country and so make use of indigenous people" .



Interacting with the management and staff of Cardinal Namdini Mining limited and Earl International Group Gold Limited at separate meetings on Wednesday 6th October, 2021, in Gbane in the Talensi district of the Upper East Region, the Minister said mining operations should be in conformity with the country's laws and protocols governing the environment.



He emphasized government's resolve on the retention of full value chain of minerals mined in the country.



He stressed that " the era of exporting raw minerals and importing finished work is a thing of the past. So I expect you to ensure that the full value chain is retained, and by that I mean it should be Ghanaian, it should be competitive but it should be Ghanaian"



At Cardinal Resources, the Hon. Minister commended the company for the over 10 million USD resettlement plans they have made for the Namdini community and assured them of government's continued support.



The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Louis Santana expressed his joy and gratitude for the Minister's visit to the Mine and assured him of the company's commitment to deliver on their promises.

He said " We will do everything in our power to work in harmony with our local community".



At Earl International Group Gold Limited, the Public Relations manager, Maxwell Wooma outlined the Corporate Social Responsibility projects that they have done in the community so far which he said hospitals, schools, boreholes and the empowerment of women in the community.



He however commended the Hon. Minister for helping to upgrade the status of the Mine to its current state.



Earl International Group Gold Limited, formerly Shaanxi Mining, was a Mine supprt service provider, but with the determination of government and the resolve of the company, the support service provider has metamorphosed into a large scale mining company.



With a 16. 02 Square. Kilometre of concession, the mine has a life span of 14 years.