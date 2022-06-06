Republic Bank wins two international awards

Business News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: Republic Bank

Republic Bank has received two prestigious international awards at the just-ended International Banker Awards 2022. The bank was honored as the Best Innovation in Retail Banking Ghana and Best Private Bank in Ghana.



The awards which were published on May 30, 2022, are in recognition of the outstanding performances and exceptional commitment Republic Bank has exhibited in ensuring best practice and innovation within the Ghanaian banking and financial industry. Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC is the first amongst the Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) territories to have received this award.



Commenting on the announcement of the awards, Mr. Farid Antar, Managing Director of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, said the bank was pleased to be recognized with such a prestigious international award. He dedicated the awards to the board, management, staff, and customers of the bank, thanking them for their commitment and support towards the progress as well as achievements the Bank has chalked in the last three years.



He further explained that these awards come with great pride especially at the apex of his over 42 years of service to Republic Bank, out of which three years have been dedicated to the growth and development of key strategic pillars in Ghana.



“The bank has over the years been developing flexible mortgage payment options, customer-centric digital service solutions, and banking innovations to improve the customers’ service experience through the introduction of its suite of digital services, seasonal campaign loans, and recently the launch of four fantastic Republic VISA Credit Cards on the the Ghanaian market.



These innovations make the banking experience seamless, less stressful, and value-adding for both our existing and potential customers. To us, serving retail and business clients means engaging in conversations and creating solutions that meet their needs through a simple, yet effective, product and services suite”, Mr. Antar said.



Republic Bank has adopted a customer-focused approach to ensure service quality and a modern banking experience in an evolving digital environment. The Bank is committed to doing business responsibly and advancing the bank’s transition towards a sustainable digital and innovative future.



It, therefore, comes as no surprise that in a matter of weeks, the Bank has won a number of prestigious awards such as the Fastest Growing Bank of the Year Award and CEO of the Year by Corporate Ghana Awards 2021, and a second CEO of the Year from the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards 2022. The bank is indeed wired to win more.



The International Banker Awards program recognizes top-ranking individuals and organizations across the global Banking Industry. Nominations are dependent on its global network of readers and winners are chosen based on entries as well as independent research.



The criteria for evaluation include financial performance, technological-driven innovations, product offerings, customer experiences, brand and sales capabilities, and measurable achievements within the banking sector.



For more information on the award please visit www.internationalbanker.com and for company news visit www.republicghana.com