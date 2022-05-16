Report illegal connection users - PURC to Ghanaians

Business News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Many people in Ghana are reported to be engaging in illegal connections to enjoy either free electricity and water or pay at a relatively cheaper price.



These illegal connections have dire consequences on the utility companies as monies expected to be received move below the belt.



It is for this reason that the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Dr Ishmael Ackah, has urged Ghanaians to report persons engaged in illegal connections in the country.



Speaking at a public hearing for a multi-year major tariff review in Accra on Monday, May 16, he said, “We also wish that we pay our bills on time and whenever we find wrongdoings including illegal connections, we report them to the utility."



He also entreated Ghanaians to pay their bills on time to avoid disconnections.



Dr Ackah however noted that the PURC aims at ensuring power distribution and utility companies in the country are financially viable.



Also, discussions on tariff proposals, he added, will help PURC decide on the cost to pass on to customers.



