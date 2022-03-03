Report customers who engage in illegal connections - GWCL charges public

Business News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has urged the public to report individuals who engage in illegal water connections.



According to the Head of Communications for GWCL, Stanley Martey, illegal connections are robbing the company off valuable revenue, therefore, apprehending people involved in this illegal act will help his outfit lower the cost of producing potable water.



He was speaking to the media during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Denmark government, myjoyonline has reported.



“Some of our customers are engaging in illegal connections into their systems, and Ghanaians are watching. If you allow a customer to take more than he is supposed to take, he denies those downstream what they are supposed to get," he said.



“We have to be responsible and to report those who are engaged in it or haven’t even paid their water bills,” Mr Martey stated.



He stated that the partnership with the Denmark government will help in addressing some of the challenges the company currently faces.



“Non-revenue water is one of the challenges we are faced with and in 2016 and 2017, non-revenue water was at 55%. Though we have managed to reduce it to 40%, it still remains a problem for us,” he noted.



The GWCL last year commissioned an ultra-modern meter system to help reduce financial losses.



This, they believe, will help track water flows and improve its distribution.