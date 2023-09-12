Repay your outstanding loan balance within a month – SLTF to Student loan defaulters

Business News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has published names of Student loan defaulters.



In a notice, in the Daily Graphic of Monday, 11 September 2023, the SLTF noted: “We refer to the loan you contracted with the Students Loan Trust Fund when you accessed students loan on the terms and conditions stated therein, whilst a student at the tertiary level in Ghana.



“We refer also to the options in the loan agreement to pay of your loan during the period of your study; national service; one more year moratorium after national service, and an average of eight years additional repayment period subject to your programme of study; within which to pay off the loan and interest, and to which you have failed, neglected and/or refused to pay up.”



The SLTF therefore called on student loan defaulters to pay up the amount owed “within one month” after the publication of the list of defaulters.



It added: “Failure to do so is an admission of the debt; and shall be deemed a judgment on the amount in addition to costs of five percent of the debt entered by the Circuit Court against you and your guarantor.”