Rent solution: Let landlords take 5 months deposit – John Dumelo

Landlords demand advance payment of one year and above



Rent laws permit advance payment not exceeding 6 months



John Dumelo proposes scrapping advance rent payment



Agribusiness entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has proposed a solution to address the challenges in Ghana’s rent regime.



Despite Ghana’s rent laws stipulating an advance payment of rent cost not exceeding a period of six months, the reality differs as most landlords demand an advance payment of a year and above from prospective tenants.



Sharing his own solution to this challenge in a social media post, the actor cum politician has called for an outright removal of the advance payment system.



In place of that John Dumelo says tenants should be made to pay a deposit amount covering five months and then start to pay their rent on monthly basis.



He stipulates that the deposit be kept by landlords as insurance for damages and default in payment.



“Let landlords take 5 months deposit first. Then they can receive monthly rent from the tenant. If anything happens to the property due to the fault of the tenant, they use part of the deposit to fix it. If the tenant misses one monthly payment, they deduct from the deposit,” he wrote.



The demand for advance payment demanded by landlords has been cited as a cause of strain for tenants who have to raise enough funds to meet the request of a one or two years advance payment when it comes to finding accommodation.















