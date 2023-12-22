Remove your officers from our shops – Central Region GUTA warns GRA

Business News of Friday, 22 December 2023

The leadership of the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA) in the Central Region has vehemently warned the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to remove their officers from their shops following the GRA’s Tax Invigilation Exercise.



GUTA in the Central Region labelled the GRA as being lazy in the approach taken by the authority in the collection of revenue in the region.



Paul Kofi McCarthy, the Central Regional GUTA Chairman, made this call while addressing the media at a press conference held at the Kotokuraba Market in Cape Coast.



“They have to do better work and not resort to the lazy approach, which is only going to sit at the shops of our members when there are so many people who are doing the same business but are not taxed because they are not formal like us.”



“We don’t like the people they are sending to our shops; otherwise, we will close down those shops. They are not even bringing a permanent staff of GRA but NSS and NABCO personnel who can easily be connived with armed robbers to attack us before their job security is assured,” Paul Kofi McCarthy said on Rainbow Radio Accra.



Kenneth Anyane Buadu, the Central Regional Vice Chairman for GUTA, noted that the presence of these GRA officers poses a threat to both their shop attendants and customers, as these officers often come to their shops armed with guns.