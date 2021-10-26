Remove unnecessary taxes on fuel – Concerned drivers to government

Business News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado has expressed grieve over unimportant tax levies on fuel prices.



David Agboado revealed, they met with the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) where they reviewed fuel increment over the year.



“We realized some VAT additions were not important and need to be taken off to stabilize fuel prices...We wrote a letter to the Energy Minister on 8th October 2021 where we pleaded for removal of unnecessary VAT prices over the year but as at now, we have come to no avail in this matter. Should there be an additional VAT in fuel prices customers will be affected and it gets difficult for all,” he cried out.



“We had a meeting with every driver in the Association to look into the increment of fuel prices. If things don’t go as planned, there will be an increase in transportation soon,” he told Sefah-Danquah who sat in for Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show (#HappyHMS) aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is requesting that the government scraps about six taxes and levies in the petroleum sector amidst concerns of a rise in fuel prices.



“We have identified about five or six taxes and levies that we want the government to strike out. We realized from May this year to October, fuel prices have gone up significantly. In May, a litre of petrol or diesel was priced GH¢6.08. Currently, it is around GH¢6.50. It has affected our business a lot."



"It has gotten to the stage where we have realized we are working without warning or anything. Because we are professional drivers, we have been buying a lot of the fuel. If care is not taken, no one will join the driving industry,” National Communications Officer, Abass Moro said.